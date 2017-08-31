—

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott is continuing his hard line against marriage equality, this time bringing his sister Christine Forster’s family into his rhetoric.

After Forster earlier this week said the two have ‘agreed to disagree’ on marriage equality, Abbott said in a radio interview that he wants all children to have a mother and father, Pink News has reported.

“My position on this is not driven by religion, it’s driven by the fact that marriage is what produces families, families are what produces communities and societies and nations,” Abbott told 2GB.

“I want to strengthen the family, I want to support the traditional families because it’s better for kids, if possible, to have a mother and a father.

“As everyone knows, my distinguished and much-loved sister Chris is on the other side of this argument. Chris has been a very good mother with her partner Virginia, they do a good job, but nevertheless I’m old fashioned enough to think kids do best with a mother and a father.”

Asked if his relationship with his sister had broken down, Abbott said, “Chris has made it very clear that as a family we can all get on even though we don’t always agree on everything.”

He declined to publicly debate his sister on the issue of marriage equality.

“There’s nothing exhibitionistic about the Abbott family,” he said.

“We are not show-offs, we do not parade ourselves or make a public spectacle of ourselves.”