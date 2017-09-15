—

The Equality Campaign has aired a new TV ad during last night’s The Bachelor finale.

An emotional appeal to all Australians, the ad features moving footage of real weddings contributed by members of the LBGTI community, and urges Australians to vote yes “for every Bachelor and Bachelorette”.

Leo Burnett Melbourne joined forces with AIRBAG, ARC Edit, Manimal and Nylon to create the ad. Media placement during the finale was donated by The Bachelor’s major sponsor, Wrigley’s Extra.

“Choosing The Bachelor finale was a purposeful move to not only target a certain demographic, but to make the point that everyone should have the right to get married,” said Andrew Woodhead, creative director of Leo Burnett Melbourne.

“We also hope that more marketers will follow Wrigley’s lead and consider donating a portion of their media plan so that messages like this get the air time they deserve.”

Tim Gartrell, The Equality Campaign director, said, “The campaign appreciates the spirit in which this air time and creative has been generously donated.

“Opportunities like this really help the campaign cut through all the noise around marriage equality which is simply about dignity, respect and fairness for LGBTI Australians.

“Australians know this is about a fair go for all and allowing people to just get on with their lives with the person they love. Marriage equality takes from no one and makes our country a fairer and more inclusive place to live.”

Alison Levins, marketing director of Wrigley, said, “We are proud to be able to provide this opportunity to convey the important message of marriage equality for all Australians. Wrigley has donated this spot because we simply believe that everyone deserves their own grand finale in love.”

Adrian Bosich, director of AIRBAG, said, “These emotional wedding moments are universal, and engage with a sense of the familiar, with heartfelt moments of humanity as love brings two people together in front of their family and friends.”