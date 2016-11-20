—

TRANS advocates and allies around Australia have renewed calls to end violence and abuse against trans people as a way to mark this year’s Trans Day of Remembrance.

Each year the Trans Day of Remembrance is held on November 20 to highlight the trans and gender diverse people whose lives were tragically lost to transphobic or prejudice-fuelled violence.

More than 270 trans people were killed around the world this year alone, and over 2,000 have been killed since 2008 according to statistics by human rights group Transgender Europe.

BeyondBlue’s From Blues to Rainbows report in 2014 found that almost 50 per cent of young trans and gender diverse Australians had been diagnosed with depression at some point, and 38 per cent had had suicidal thoughts.

To mark the day, sexual and gender diverse youth group Minus18 pledged to continue working towards a more inclusive and safe world for trans people everywhere.

“It is a time to remember those that have lost their lives to transphobia and work towards creating a safer and more inclusive world for all,” the group posted on Facebook.

“We pledge to create a more inclusive world for all.”

In an interview with The Age, trans advocate Sally Goldner warned of the danger trans people in Australia have begun facing in light of the debates around Safe Schools.

“It’s not murder, but it’s still assault and it could lead to murder,” she said.

“There are still people denying our whole life experience.”

Today we remember all of the trans people we have lost to violence, persecution, and hate. They are always in our hearts 💜 #tdor #tdor2016 — Mx Jacob Thomas (@jacobthomasaust) November 19, 2016

Australian Greens Senator Janet Rice said minority groups around the world are facing an uncertain future and the trans community is no different.

“Everyday discrimination against trans people, both here, in the U.S., and across the globe is enough to have anyone fearful for their safety,” she said.

“Trans people face much higher domestic violence and murder rates than the wider population.

“We can all take steps to stem the rising tide of hatred and make sure people aren’t targeted for being trans.

“I call on all Australians to work together and end the discrimination of our trans community.”

Trans Day of Remembrance started in 1999 after the murder of trans woman Rita Hester, who was stabbed in her apartment.