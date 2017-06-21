—

LAST night’s Hack Live tackled the issue of male privilege, speaking to a range of Australians about gender issues.

One participant in the conversation brought a different and important trans perspective to the debate, Pedestrian has reported.

Nevo Zisin , who is non-binary, appeared on the show, discussing how differently they have been treated when others perceive them as a man or a woman.

“I’ve literally lived my life presenting in society as a woman and a man,” they said.

“I can tell you tangible evidence of male privilege that is unarguable.

“I don’t get spoken over as much anymore, I don’t get interrupted as much.

“I’m really funny now—like, people laugh at my jokes now. They’re the same jokes.”

Zisin asked of a men’s rights activist, “What are you doing to help men? That’s what I want to know.

“If you’re just sitting here, talking about statistics and arguing who’s more attacked and who deserves it more, well, while you’re doing that people are being killed.”

Zisin criticised the very premise of the panel, noting “this show has been so bloody heterosexual” and saying that heteronormative constructs ignore trans identities.

“I think that conversations like this are derailing,” they said.

“I think the fact that we’re debating if male privilege exists is derailing and stupid.”