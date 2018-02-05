—

Singer Troye Sivan is at the centre of something of a Twitter storm after throwing out flowers given to him by a fan.

The fan gave Sivan the bouquet at a meet and greet, and was saddened to later see a photo that went viral, showing the star dumping them in a bin.

“I gave you those flowers,” they tweeted. “I’m heartbroken that you would turn around and just throw them away. I wish you would’ve gave it away instead of throwing it in the trash.”

Twitter has been up in arms, with people calling Sivan “truly disgusting” for throwing out the gift.

Others have defended him, pointing out that he is wearing a different outfit in the photo than on the day he received the flowers, suggesting time had passed.

Many fans have pointed to Sivan’s history of LGBTI advocacy and supporting his fans, saying these actions outweigh throwing out a gift.

But the funniest take might have been from someone who enjoyed seeing Sivan trash the flowers.

“I’ve never disliked Troye Sivan but after finding out he threw out flowers from fans I think I’m in love,” they tweeted.

Sivan spoke to New Zealand radio station The Edge, explaining himself about the flowers, which he said he actually kept for three days after receiving them.

“They just started to wilt a little bit, which happens to flowers,” he said, sounding bemused about the whole thing.

“As well, I had to check out of my hotel. What else could I do with flowers besides, I don’t know, throw them away? I could have left them in the hotel room for housekeeping I guess to deal with.”

As the radio show presenters laughed, Sivan added that he wasn’t used to being snapped in public like this.

“I’ve never had paparazzi before,” he said.

@troyesivan I gave you those flowers during your meet and greet. They weren’t cheap, I went out my way. I’m heart broken that you would turn around and just throw them away. I wish you would’ve gave it away instead of throwing it in the trash 😔 pic.twitter.com/6j7GMFTIcC — Gemini 🌼 (@GeminiOnCokex5) January 26, 2018

troye sivan throwing away fan letters and flowers is truly disgusting — moza (@gyllnholy) January 26, 2018

1-800-Flowers making a delivery to Troye Sivan’s house pic.twitter.com/wSDuMQ6jtc — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) January 27, 2018

a fan gave troye sivan flowers and paparazzi took a photo of him throwing them away 2 days later (when they were DEAD) before going to the airport and now ppl are trying to call him disrespectful even tho the flowers were literally dead and he couldn’t take them on a plane — shan 🥀 you did well jjong (@taemintbitch) January 26, 2018

me after seeing troye sivan throw away flowers that a fan gave him pic.twitter.com/zYNSwzl25J — matthew (@mxtthewt) January 27, 2018

Troye Sivan paid a fan's cancer treatment, helped lot of people to accept themselves and to come out to their parents, speaks out about social and LGBTQ issues but of course y'all only care about the dead flowers, don't you? — Marta 🌈 (@sivanklaine) January 27, 2018

people are GENUINELY mad at troye sivan for throwing away flowers that were dying — ً (@defsirene) January 26, 2018

I never disliked troye sivan but after finding out he threw out flowers from fans I think I'm in love — dammit i'm mad (@mrzenitram) January 26, 2018