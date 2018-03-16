—

Troye Sivan is about to release a new song, and by all accounts it’s set to be an anthem for power bottoms.

In an interview with Dazed, the singer opened up—so to speak—about his new “subversively queer” song Bloom.

The lyrics we know so far are: “It’s true, babe… I’ve been saving this for you… Promise me you’ll hold my hand if I get scared now… Might tell you to take a second, baby, slow it down… You should know I bloom, I bloom just for you.”

Sivan has winkingly said the song lyrics are about exactly what they sound like.

“It’s 100 per cent about flowers! That’s all it is,” he said.

“Call it whatever you wanna call it. I wanna play that song at every Pride.”

The video for Bloom features shirtless dancing guys, while Sivan’s own shirt is blown open by wind machines.

The track will feature on his upcoming yet-untitled second album, the follow-up to 2015’s Blue Neighbourhood.

Sivan has said he wants to use his platform as a privileged and well known gay man to help the wider LGBTI community.

“I really just want to be able to help others,” he said.

“I’m so ludicrously lucky, it would be disgusting if I didn’t acknowledge it.”

He said that being gay comes with its ups and downs, and he wants to celebrate the queer community.

“If you’re gonna talk about being gay, you have to talk about coming out and the hardships,” he said.

“Of course, being gay comes with struggles, but that’s not all there is with this community.

“I’ve met so many people who came out carefree on the other end, even in the face of adversity.

“My life is sexy and it’s fun and it’s queer and it’s unapologetic. This time I’m gonna go for it.”