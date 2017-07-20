—

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull was on the receiving end of a surprise barb about marriage equality on last night’s The Project.

The PM joined the panel to talk about the defence force and offshore detention, before a lighter discussion about redheads, Junkee has reported.

Guest Rhys Nicholson joined the discussion by video link to talk about redheads and the appropriate language about them, such as whether “ginger ninja” is acceptable or offensive.

“I’m all about the nicknames—I think it’s all about ownership,” said Nicholson.

“Those are our words. We can take them back.”

He managed to slip in a dig at the PM about marriage equality.

“The main thing is you don’t want anyone to be treated differently for something they can’t change about themselves. Just deal with it—for example marriage rights or something.

“I don’t know what I could possibly mean by that,” he added, before the video link was cut.

Nicholson has publicly called for marriage equality before. Last year he married fellow comedian Zoe Coombs Marr at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in what they called Australia’s first gay marriage—one between two gay people.

Nicholson is also one of the voices of the Listen to Love podcast, which tells diverse stories of LGBTI love in support of marriage equality.