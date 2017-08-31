—

There have been over 98,000 new people added to the electoral roll since the marriage equality postal survey was announced, and 65,000 of those are aged 18 – 24, according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said the processing of enrolment transactions was finalised on Monday, with more than 16 million Australians enrolled and eligible to participate in the postal survey.

“Over 3.3 million people visited the AEC website in the two weeks leading up to the close of rolls compared to an average fortnight of around 90,000 visitors,” he said.

Between August 8 and 24 the AEC processed a total of 933,592 enrolment transactions, compared to approximately 687,000 enrolment transactions during the close of rolls period at last year’s federal election.

The majority of enrolment transactions, 87 per cent, were enrolment changes or updates, most of which were associated with electors aged 25 – 39.

However, there were over 98,000 people added to the roll, of which 65,000 are electors aged 18 -24.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is conducted the postal survey. Further information is available on the ABS website.

