The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) has delivered a petition against the Safe Schools program to the office of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

“This morning we are delighted to be filing our complaint,” said Victorian ACL director Dan Flynn.

The organisation said it has 16,000 signatures from parents who are opposed to the anti-bullying program intended to protect LGBTI students.

“In particular the parents are complaining that their children are being taught that their gender is fluid,” said Flynn at the steps of the premier’s office.

“This outrages parents, and they’re adamant that the premier listen to them on this issue.

“They want the premier to act on their concerns.”

Flynn called the petition the most important that the ACL have filed in Victoria “for some time”.

“Let’s pray, let’s act, and let’s see this petition acted on,” he said.

The Safe Schools program has been under prolonged attack by conservatives, and became a focus for campaigners opposed to LGBTI equality during last year’s marriage debate.

Last month, Victorian Minister for Equality Martin Foley promised that the program would be safe and even taken “to a whole new level” under a Labor government.

“Safe Schools is a resource that families and LGBTI kids in schools called for,” said Foley in a radio interview.

“It allows schools the ability to engage in a way in which schools are safe for LGBTI kids and their families to be who they are and participate.

“The deliberate misrepresentation of the program has been shameful, and we know it’s not going to go away.

“I would ask those people to think about what this deliberate wedge politics means for that questioning kid in the school in their community.”

Safe Schools is currently being used in more than 300 Victorian secondary schools.