Anthony Callea is bringing his new album, Aria Number 1 Hits in Symphony, to a special event performance with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Taking place at Hamer Hall at the Arts Centre Melbourne on September 8, the performance will showcase Callea’s collaboration with the MSO in the concert environment it was made for.

Callea, who rocketed to fame on Australian Idol‘s second season, most recently released 2016’s Backbone, which debuted at number one on the ARIA album charts.

For Callea, recording and performing with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is a dream come true.

“As a singer who craves the art of live performance, I could not think of anyone else I would want to collaborate with than the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, not only for their grandiose live concert experience, but also a stunning recorded body of work,” he said.

The album celebrates hits like ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, ‘It Must Have Been Love’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Jesus To A Child’, and many more.

“These iconic ARIA number one hits will be presented in a way you’ve never experienced before,” the singer said.

“Songs that have not only been part of my musical landscape for the past 30 years but have resonated with so many of us – the ARIA charts don’t lie.”

With the album out on September 1, the songs beg to be seen live at the exclusive Melbourne performance.

The concert will be conducted by John Foreman, one of Melbourne’s top musical directors.

Callea and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra have now shared a special look behind the scenes at preparations for the concert which can be watched below.

Tickets for Anthony Callea with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra are now on sale. You can purchase tickets at mso.com.au/callea or by phoning (03) 9929 9600.