DIRECTOR of the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) Lyle Shelton has accused LGBTI activists of ‘bullying’ at a recent Melbourne seminar on the Safe Schools program.
The event, which was co-ordinated by the notoriously anti-Safe Schools lobby and designed to provide an open discussion on the program, was allegedly protested by 30 ‘rainbow political activists’.
In a media release, Shelton said the protest was the latest example of ‘bullying tactics’ used by LGBTI activists to shut down the debate.
According to Shelton, the protestors were stationed outside of the event attempting to prevent members of the public from attending.
“The intolerance of those leading the LGBTI political movement is fast-becoming one of the biggest threats to basic freedoms Australians have taken for granted for 200 years,” he said.
He said that while 100 people were in attendance, roughly 70 others were unable to gain access.
In attendance at the event was speaker John Whitehall, a University of Western Sydney professor who previously referred to gender dysphoria as a “fad”.
Protestors are blockading the anti trans & anti queer Australian Christian Lobby event in Melbourne ATM! #auspol #SafeSchools
— ariel estrins (@arielestrins) May 9, 2017
#Melbourne 09.05.17: Blockade of the Australian Christian Lobby conference. (Happening now)
. pic.twitter.com/5KeXgbD0Ji
— Insurrection News (@InsurrectNews) May 9, 2017
In a report by The Australian, trans advocate Regan Bleechmore condemned the event.
“We will be there to remind the ACL: we are not your political football,” she said.
“We are human beings and we will not tolerate hate speech.”
Once again, an arguably self-defeating move by those (qujte rightly) pee’d off by the so-called Australian Christian Lobby. Don’t protest, blockade, and give them a right to claim victim status people!!
Instead, DEMAND that the ACL explain how their God has (by their own stated belief) CREATED intersex people whom they now deny the right to marry! Demand an answer as to why someone created with intersex/hermaphrodite genitals can not marry in this country despite being exactly how they were allegedly “created” by their “creator”. Surely there’s no better reason for any “soul” to go to “hell” than they’ve denied rights to one of “God’s creations”! Demand they support a change to the current law by quoting their own beliefs back to them. That will screw them right up.
We all know the ACL are a bunch of bigots, let’s win an argument not give them victim status they crave for their own political reasons.