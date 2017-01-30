—

THE brother of the accused Bourke St rampage driver has broken his silence for the first time from his hospital bed, saying he’s ‘still in disbelief’ over the events that unfolded.

Angelo Gargasoulas is still recovering in hospital after his brother Dimitrious ‘Jimmy’ Gargasoulas allegedly stabbed him on the morning of January 20 before driving through Bourke St and killing five pedestrians.

In a report by Channel 7 News the brothers’ mother alleged the stabbing had occurred after the pair had an argument over Angelo’s sexuality.

In a post on Facebook over the weekend, Angelo sent emotional support to the families affected by the tragedy.

“To all the families of the victims involved in last Friday’s tragedy, my heart goes out to you and for all those still fighting in hospital, my thoughts are with you and your recovery,” he wrote.

“No-one could’ve predicted what Jimmy did or that he’d do that, that morning.

‘I’m fortunate enough to still have my life and the support I have received is unheard of. I thank everyone involved in making this an easier time for everyone involved, and my family.”

Angelo also urged Melbourne to ‘stay strong’ in light of the event.

“I still got some recovery time to do, and it’s all looking good,” he wrote.

“Still in disbelief, the realism of it all has yet to fully sink in, stay strong Melbourne.”

Dimitrious was charged with five counts of murder.

At least 11 victims remain in hospital, nine days on from the tragedy. Two of those are still in critical condition.

Donations for the immediate families of those killed in the Bourke St tragedy can be made via the website: http://www.vic.gov.au/bourkestreet.html

