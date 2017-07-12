—

Circus Oz’s new show Model Citizens helps to champion the idea of being yourself against a backdrop of breathtaking physical improbability with theatricality, choreography, and Circus Oz’s distinct brand of Australian humour.

Circus Oz Artistic Director, Rob Tannion, said audiences may be surprised.

“Come and experience Model Citizens for yourself. We dare you,” he said.

Following an acclaimed three-month Australian east coast tour, Circus Oz is currently in full swing of its Melbourne season under the Circus Oz Big Top at Birrarung Marr.

“For the Circus Oz Big Top premiere, Model Citizens will be specially adapted from the current touring production model for traditional proscenium arch theatres to a show that is expanded to fill the generous dimensions of the large Big Top space,” said Tannion.

“This will include increasing the ensemble to 15 by introducing five new artists.

“To enhance the audience’s experience within the gorgeous Big Top, we want to go large. More flavour. More mouth-watering circus. More spectacular moments. A bigger set. More original music. More stunning lights. And importantly, new acts from incredible national and international artists.”

Stunningly lit and driven by a live music soundtrack, Model Citizens unfolds within a cleverly designed model-kit world that challenges perspective, scale, and concepts of normality.

In Model Citizens, everyday objects are used as unexpected circus equipment that create an intriguing new playground for the all-human ensemble.

Acrobats back-flip off a giant vertical clothes peg, scale an eight foot safety pin, roll bowling balls haphazardly, unzip giant zippers, gracefully evade knives or fire, balance on a house of enormous credit cards and fly high in an enormous pair of aerial undies.

Exposing circus skills in unique ways, Model Citizens presents dynamic group acrobatics with a twist: a ten-pin roué cyr act, quirky ball juggling out of a box, diving through giant scissors, hard-core hula-hoops and hanging pyjama escapism.

Model Citizens is a visually and emotionally charged journey by the multi-talented Circus Oz ensemble, and it helps to unpack the myths of modern Australia and explores what it really means to be a model citizen in the ‘lucky’ country today.

