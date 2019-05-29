—

Each month we’ll champion two amazing drag queens, DJs, or community heroes in the gay scene. Our spotlight falls on Melbourne drag performer Sabrina Babyslut.

***

How did you come up with your drag name?

I came up with Sabrina because I was following the likes or Marina [and the Diamonds] and Ariana [Grande] and felt Sabrina fit in with that; Babyslutxo was my boy Instagram throughout high school.

What was your first time in drag like?

I was a musical theatre child, so I started drag when I was cast to play Angel in our version of the musical Rent. It just progressed from there!

Who taught you how to tuck?

I figured the basics out myself through trial and error, but perfected it after working with established drag queens who have shown me things like the best tape to buy.

Drag inspiration?

My number one drag inspiration is Pabllo Vittar! She is a Brazilian singer who has managed to climb to huge success and most recently performed at Coachella. From what I know she is the most followed drag queen on Instagram. She has an amazing vibe and style which I feel is sort of similar to my own, and she inspires me so much because she is such a hard worker.

Favourite song to lip-sync or sing?

I have different favourite numbers, depending on the gig! If I’m hosting bingo or trivia i don’t want to do a 10-minute Beyonce medley – I’d rather do something more light and (hopefully) funnier where I can establish a connection with the patrons of the venue for that night! But if I’m doing a full club gig I love doing a high production Ariana mega mix with like ten costume changes and ten back up dancers!

Most overrated song to lip-sync or sing?

I’ve been seeing so many people do a mix of “My Heart Will Go On” but it’s the girl on YouTube who can’t sing it!

Most embarrassing onstage story?

I don’t have many mishaps during shows, but because I’m pretty dyslexic I always find myself calling out numbers back to front when I host bingo! Which can get pretty awkward at the end!

What does a normal day look like for you?

Most days consist of hunting for new tracks to DJ with, going to the gym, sewing costumes, and usually a gig! Which is fun.

Advice for younger drag entertainers?

Have fun with it! When you first start drag it should be for fun and shouldn’t be for financial gain. When you get like a year of drag under your belt, then start thinking about if it’s something you want to do seriously.