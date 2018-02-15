—

Now that Australia has marriage equality, same-sex couples can make a splash at their wedding by getting married at Sea Life Melbourne.

Right in the heart of the CBD, couples can immerse themselves in an underwater world that is home to thousands of aquatic animals.

Boasting seven spectacular spaces including the enchanting Fish Bowl and Coral Atoll, Sea Life Melbourne will ensure unforgettable and magic moments for your wedding.

Imagine welcoming guests to an event in the Fish Bowl space, surrounded by huge stingrays, massive sharks, and hundreds of multicoloured fish, or an unforgettable cocktail evening set amongst the leafy canopies of the state-of-the-art Croc Lair exhibit.

These and many more experiences are just some of the aquatic adventures available through a wedding at Sea Life Melbourne.

With professional event coordinators providing excellent customer service and seasonal gourmet menus, there’s never been a better time to host your event at Sea Life Melbourne.

For further information, visit: www.melbourneaquarium.com.au.

