A dog wearing a marriage equality scarf has been kicked at by a ‘no’ voter in Melbourne, according to the dog’s owner.

Claire Sutherland said her dog, Mack, was being walked by a dog sitter in Yarraville when a man allegedly tried to kick him.

“So some mouth-breathing cretin in the park tried to kick my dog while shouting homophobic slurs,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Australia you have truly shat the bed.”

While the kick didn’t connect and Mack wasn’t injured, the alleged attack is the latest in a string of attacks that have arisen since the postal survey on marriage equality was introduced.

In an opinion piece for the Herald Sun, Sutherland said that the perpetrator allegedly called the dog sitter a “perverted f**cking poofter”.

“Honestly Australia, have we reached the ‘shouting at dogs’ stage of the marriage equality debate?” she wrote.

“I suspect that most ‘no’ voters either just need a but more time to come to terms with how quickly society is changing and progressing, or they have religious objections which like so many matters of faith, are impervious to logic.

“And yet here we are – where an idiot in a park seems to be labouring under the misapprehension that a dog can tie a bandana around his own neck, and may decide to put his paw print in the No box if only he’s kicked hard enough.”

