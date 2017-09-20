—

A Melbourne woman has found dozens of marriage equality postal votes abandoned in her back yard.

Kerry Ford of Brunswick made the discovery on returning home from a holiday, Pink News has reported.

Ford said she believes the ballots were intentionally removed from mailboxes in the area, and her own vote was also missing.

She also criticised the postal vote system in light of the number of ballots that went undelivered to the intended recipients.

“It shows how completely inefficient the process is,” said Ford.

“It’s not a true representation of people’s views if people may or may not follow up their voting paper.”

People around Australia have also reported receiving multiple postal votes due to others not updating their addresses with the Australian Electoral Commission.

A spokesperson for the Australian Bureau of Statistics said the best course of action for anyone receiving multiple ballots was to return the extra ones to sender.

“Don’t open it, don’t touch it, return to sender,” they said.

Australians have until November 7 to return their votes. Marriage equality activists are encouraging voters to return their ballots as soon as possible after receiving them.