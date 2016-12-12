—

MELBOURNE drag performer Art Simone has said she felt ‘fabulous’ performing Christmas carols in the back of a convertible along Chapel Street over the weekend, despite criticism from some members of the community.

A handful of the city’s finest drag queens will perform Christmas songs for passers-by down Chapel Street every weekend leading up to Christmas Eve, with Simone taking part in the first lap last weekend.

While many revelled in the colourful and glitzy cheer brought by Simone, others weren’t as impressed.

In a report by Channel 7, one bystander said he didn’t want the true meaning of the holiday to be lost.

“I think the most important thing to me is the generosity of God,” he told the reporter.

And in an anonymous social media post published by the Daily Mail, one person said they were ‘offended’ as a Catholic.

“As a person who believes people should leave other people’s beliefs alone and stop trying to change them I am angered,” they wrote.

Despite the criticism, Simone said she’s overwhelmingly been met with a positive reception, and isn’t sure why there are people against the idea of a drag queen helping to celebrate Christmas.

“I’m really not sure, as it is bringing so much happiness to the people I pass,” she said.

“I would say that Chapel Street is unique and diverse and should be celebrated, especially at Christmas.

“It is bringing so much joy to the shoppers.”

Simone added that she felt fabulous kicking off festivities over the weekend.

“So many people are taking out their phones and dancing as I go by, I feel so much joy as everyone is really loving it,” she said.

“In a time that is about love and joy, we need to all remember this.”

Chapel Street’s marketing and events director Chrissie Maus said she isn’t sure why there’s any criticism either.

“I really don’t know why as it’s being adored by all our traders and shoppers,” she said.

“Chapel Street does not do boring, it’s bold, full of colour, and that’s exactly how we approached our Christmas promotions.

“No-one is more experienced at getting a party started than a drag queen.”

The Drag Queen Carollers will be belting out Christmas carols along Chapel Street every Saturday from 1PM – 5PM in the lead up to Christmas Eve.