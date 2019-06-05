—

Foundation works have begun on the Victorian Pride Centre in St. Kilda, with construction due to be completed by mid-2020.

Work has commenced on installing the 120 piles around the perimeter of the building to support 6,000 square metres of what will soon be LGBTI-focused services, offices, and social spaces. The building will also include a functional rooftop space with views over the city and Port Phillip Bay.

Chair of the Victorian Pride Centre, Jude Munro AO, said she was excited by the progress made since demolition was completed last month.

“The start of foundation works cements our future as part of a progressive, vibrant, and diverse Victoria,” she said.

“The rooftop will be a perfect spot for staff from LGBTI organisations housed in the Pride Centre to grab lunch and connect. We are also looking forward to hosting our first same-sex marriage, once the Pride Centre opens.”

This month, bulk excavations and retention works will be undertaken, forming the foundations of the basement level of the Victorian Pride Centre.

The basement will house bike racks, as well as public, visitor, and tenant car parking.

The design of the basement has been developed in line with the Victorian Pride Centre’s Green Travel Plan. The plan aims to reduce the environmental impact of the Victorian Pride Centre and encourage alternate travel options.

The Victorian Pride Centre will be based at 79 – 81 Fitzroy Street in St Kilda and will be offered on a freehold basis provided it operates there for the next 20 years.

The state government invested $15 million into the Victorian Pride Centre as part of its major $29 million budget package in 2017 towards LGBTI projects and initiatives.

In April this year the Victorian Pride Centre launched a fundraising campaign to raise awareness among LGBTI communities around how they could contribute to the Centre.

The campaign – Your Home, Our Home – was launched in partnership with Bank Australia, so that when supporters switch their home loan or take out a new loan, Bank Australia will contribute 0.4 per cent of the value of the loan to the Victorian Pride Centre, at no cost to them.