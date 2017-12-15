—

At last the day has arrived.

It’s a Yes – let’s get married.

As a gay Melbourne based celebrant, I’ve been part of the long but important journey towards this day.

And now, there will be no more second-tier ceremonies, as you can have the real thing.

Let’s work on your wedding together to make your dreams come true.

Because I’m gay, I understand where you’re coming from.

I’ll help you with all the legalities and conduct that special ceremony to make your day memorable.

It will be an honour to be your celebrant.

