A Melbourne priest allegedly used a Father’s Day sermon to demand his congregation vote no on marriage equality, and said gay people should be shot.
Liz Tasiopoulos said the priest at a Greek Orthodox Church was “screaming” at the congregation, News.com.au has reported.
“I couldn’t stop crying.”
Tasiopoulos said the priest’s comments were particularly hurtful as they came during a service that included a memorial for a woman who had committed suicide over her own sexuality.
Tasiopoulos described the scene in the church in a now-deleted Facebook post.
“He pointed out everyone was to vote no,” she wrote.
“Then one lady stood up and said ‘I’ll vote yes’. The priest [said] ‘Shame on you.’ She walked out, and then we all did as the girl we were there for was gay.
“As we walked, the priest said that all gays should be shot. He was yelling at us all standing in the rain.
“I can’t fathom this much hate on Father’s Day as [the deceased woman’s] father was having to listen 40 days after he laid his only daughter to rest.”
Less than a month ago, another Greek Orthodox priest was accused of advocating for gay people to be shot. He apologised but claimed not to remember making the remarks.
I read this allegation on Facebook too. Has this been checked directly with the Priest or his Bishop? What’s the official church response? I understand it wasn’t actually a funeral but a 40day memorial service. Even so, if true, distressing to the mourners. I fully support SSM , Marriage Equality. However I also look for verification of information. Paul
Of course the Greeks have a long history of homophobia. Oh wait, that’s completely untrue. Sounds like someone’s overcompensating to me.