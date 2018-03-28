—

A Melbourne gay men’s venue is opening its doors to people of all genders tonight and across the long weekend with a Gender Fluids celebration.

The Laird Hotel in Abbottsford has been men-only for 20 years, but is celebrating people of all genders this long weekend.

The festivities kick off tonight with Trivial Hirsute – a cheeky and fabulous trivia night – from 8pm.

Host of Trivial Hirsute, Dean Arcuri, said he couldn’t wait to jump on board and be part of The Laird’s Gender Fluids lineup of events.

“Many people still think The Laird is a scary place that is only for older mean or bears, but it’s just a pub like any other,” he said.

“There is no other space like it in the world, and what it brings to our communities is something I am really proud to be a part of.

“The Gender Fluids events are a brilliant way to share the spirit of The Laird with everyone who wants to come in and be a part of the space this weekend.”

Saturday night will see Alphabet City, a big night of entertainment featuring performers of various genders and sexualities, hosted by Matt Format and Dandrogyny. The evening will kick off at 8pm and run until extra late.

Tickets are available via Facebook for $20 and at the door for $25 unless sold out. For every ticket sold to Alphabet City, $5 will go to community radio station JOY 94.9.

The Laird’s big inclusive weekend will continue through to Sunday, with a chilled out afternoon session All My Friends starting at 4pm.

The event will feature live entertainment and a barbecue hosted by LQBTI volleyball club the Melbourne Spikers.

Arcuri believes that it’s still important for members of the LGBTI community to have safe spaces where they can feel comfortable.

“I know for some, coming along to the Gender Fluids events will be a bit of fun because they are in a space that is traditionally men-only,” he said.

“For others, the fact that The Laird is a men-only space makes them uncomfortable, particularly for gender diverse or non-binary individuals.

“This is a chance to share with them what makes The Laird such a special space for so many men in our community.

“Having three days of trade where The Laird opens their doors to everyone in our community is a brilliant way to share a space that has given so much to so many in our community for the past 20 years.”

Get along to The Laird to help the venue celebrate 20 big gay years with a huge gender-inclusive long weekend.