TRANS teenager Georgie Stone wants to end court interference for trans youth seeking medication in Australia, describing it as ‘dangerous’.

Young trans people currently wishing to access stage two cross hormone treatment must go through a costly Family Court process to do so.

The process, which can cost up to $30,000, creates financial, legal, and geographical roadblocks that can make it difficult or impossible for trans youth to actually receive the treatment.

“I’m trying to raise awareness and rally against court interference for trans young people, because they still have to go to court to access stage two treatment,” Stone said.

“We need to rally support and get that out of the courts because it’s really dangerous.”

Earlier this year Stone started a petition addressing parliament about access to stage two treatment.

And while the court process is still in place, she said the community shouldn’t give up and should always ask for help if they need it.

“It’s so important – the gender service at the Royal Children’s Hospital is a great place to get help,” she said.

“If not just make sure you have support around you and talk to people.

“Speaking up can be hard, I know, but it’s a really important thing to do and will help a lot.”

Over the weekend Stone was name Victoria’s GLTBI Person of the Year at the GLOBE Community Awards for her trans advocacy.

“It’s amazing to be at the awards, it’s an incredible vibe,” she said.

“I’m really stoked to get the award and so proud of everyone that was nominated tonight.”

Now in its third year, the GLOBE awards recognise the inspiring work being done in Victoria to champion equality and end LGBTI discrimination, with Stone taking out the top prize.

GLOBE President David Micallef said the night is important in recognising the amount of work going on in Victoria to bring the community together.

“One of the important things about the GLOBE awards has really been about highlighting the work that’s going on in our community,” he said.

“I get so many messages from people that say to me they had no idea all this work was going on.

“So the night is great in showing the work that goes on in our community organisations day-to-day that help to create a safe space.”

The full list of winners at this year’s 2016 GLOBE Community Awards are below:

A Healthy Community – Equinox Gender Diverse Health Centre

Connecting the GLBTI Community – SWAG Albury/Wodonga

ANZ Excellence in business – LGBTI Jobs

Protecting our community, sponsored by Lander & Rogers – Blue Cross, Proud to be Me

Media excellence – James Findlay

Artist of the year- Gavin Roach

Straight ally of the year, sponsored by IBM – Matt Finnis, St Kilda Football Club

Volunteer of the year – Rebecca Bauer, Melbourne Inclusive Church

The John Marriot Sportsperson of the year, sponsored by AESOP – Cassio Muniz Goncalves, Melbourne Spikers

MCV Peoples Choice Award – Roz Ward

Victorian GLBTI Person of the year – Georgie Stone