—

GLOBE has announced the recipients of this year’s GLOBE Community Grants, who will share in $34,000 worth of grant funding.

The organisation has also opened the nomination process for this year’s GLOBE Community Awards.

GLOBE (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of Business and Enterprise) has a long and proud tradition of providing financial support to Victoria’s LGBTIQ+ community through the GLOBE Community Grants, the GLOBE Small Business Grants, and the GLOBE Scholarship.

GLOBE President, Dan de Rochefort, said this year’s applicants were of an incredible calibre, making it difficult for them to decide on the recipients.

“The GLOBE Community Grants program is integral to the continued growth and prosperity of the Victorian LGBTI Community,” he said.

“I am incredibly proud of GLOBE’s philanthropic efforts over the past 27 years, where we have reinvested over $500,000 into Victoria’s vibrant LGBTI community.’

This year’s recipients of the community grants—each receiving $2,000—included Switchboard Victoria, Gippsland Pride Initiative, and IRIDESCENT Queer People of Colour Festival.

The two Small Business Grants—each valued at $5,000—were awarded to Grandview Cleaning and Maintenance, and Body Safety Australia.

And the 2019 GLOBE Scholarship—valued at $2,000—was awarded to Alexander Batsis, who is in his final year of a Bachelor of Law at LaTrobe University.

Batsis is a passionate LGBTIQ+ advocate with volunteer commitments at the HIV/AIDS Legal Centre and the Rights Advocacy Project.

The GLOBE grants program is funded through revenue raised from the community awards, held in October.

“The entire team at GLOBE work tirelessly to fundraise for our grants program each year, and although it is getting more difficult, we won’t shy away from the challenge,” de Rochefort said.

“We’re planning a bigger and brighter awards ceremony where we hope to raise over $30,000 so that we can continue to provide grassroot grants for those who need it.”

Established in 2014, the GLOBE Community Awards have become an integral part of the Victorian LGBTI community.

The program celebrates achievement in Victoria’s LGBTIQ+ communities, and highlights the work of a diverse range of organisations that benefit or unite the LGBTIQ+ community.

Last year’s LGBTI Person of the Year, Jeremy Wiggins, said having his work recognised was deeply moving.

“I’d encourage everyone to take stock of the people in their world who are deserving of acknowledgment for their remarkable contribution to our community,” he said.

“Especially the unsung heroes and those who are under recognised.”

Minister for Equality, Martin Foley, said the awards were a highlight on the LGBTIQ+ calendar.

“[The awards are] a time to stop and acknowledge the remarkable work of LGBTIQ+ individuals and programs from right across Victoria,” he said.

“Through the GLOBE Community Awards program, we highlight the progress we have made and celebrate how far we have come.”

Nominations for the GLOBE Community Awards are now open. To submit a nomination for a 2019 GLOBE Community Award visit: www.globemelbourne.com.au/awards. Nominations close midnight Sunday 4 August.

See the full list of this year’s grant recipients below.

2019 GLOBE Community Grant recipients Australian LGBTQIA Ice Hockey Bushrangers Basketball Victoria Gippsland Pride Initiative Headspace Bendigo International Gay and Lesbian Aquatic Championships IRIDESCENT Queer People of Colour Festival Melbourne Fringe Naming Circle PAN (PrEPaccessNOW) St Martins Youth Arts Centre Switchboard Victoria

2019 GLOBE Small Business Grant recipients GLOBE Member – Grandview Cleaning and Maintenance Non-GLOBE Member – Body Safety Australia

2019 GLOBE Scholarship recipient Alexander Batsis