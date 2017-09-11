GLOBE Melbourne has announced the finalists for the 2017 GLOBE Community Awards, highlighting excellent work that supports the LGBTI community across Victoria.
Business leaders, volunteers, sports people, researchers, and community groups all make up the list of incredible finalists across ten categories, including the major award Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year.
“We received 80 nominations, our highest number yet, and the calibre of the nominees was just amazing,” said GLOBE president David Micallef.
“The awards are an opportunity for us to recognise the great work of those people that are making a real impact in Victoria’s LGBTI community.
“With the same-sex marriage postal survey now going ahead, there has never been a more important time to build up our community, celebrate our successes and our unsung heroes, and highlight that we all belong.”
Winners will be announced at the GLOBE Community Awards Gala on Saturday October 28.
The gala event raises funds for the 2018 GLOBE Community Grants, supporting LGBTI community groups, a scholarship and a small business grant.
GLOBE Melbourne gave out grants totalling $25,000 this year and hopes to raise an impressive amount to support the community in next year’s grants.
“The gala awards night is our chance to celebrate our community, and this year we will use the awards to promote momentum for the yes campaign for equal marriage rights in Australia,” said Micallef.
The dress code for the night is black tie—or optionally rainbow tie. Tickets are available online from: awards.globemelbourne.com.au.
Finalists for the GLOBE Community Awards 2017 are:
A Healthy Community, Sponsored by VicHealth
- PrEPaccesssNow
- Re-Wired Program, VAC
- queerspace
Protecting Our Community, Sponsored by Lander & Rogers Lawyers
- VAC & GLLO LGBTI Beat Safety Patrol
- RMIT University
- Dr James Roffee and Dr Andrea Waling, Monash University and La Trobe University
Connecting Our Community
- Midsumma Festival
- Purple Bombers
- Minus18
- Melbourne Gay and Lesbian Chorus and shOUT Youth Chorus
ANZ Excellence in Business Award
- GLEE@PWC Victoria
- Maxwell Gratton, FFV
- Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret
Think HQ Media Excellence Award
- David McCarthy, Joy 94.9
- Matthew Wade, Star Observer
- Mark Kearney, Bendigo Advertiser
Artist of the Year, Sponsored by RMIT
- Miller Soding, Singer/Songwriter and Dedicated Volunteer at Joy 94.9
- Mama Alto, Gender transcendent diva, cabaret artiste, jazz singer & community activist
- Marco Ryan, Multidisciplinary Artist, Animator & Creative Technologist
John Marriott Sportsperson of the Year
- Jason Buckner, Glamourhead Sharks
- Meredith ‘Maxi’ Williams, Melbourne Argonauts and Athlete for Life (Be in it!)
- Sebastian Delfino, Melbourne Spikers
Straight Ally of the Year
- Angie Green, CEO Stand Up Events
- Associate Professor Michelle Telfer, Paediatrician and Trans Medicine Specialist
- Bec Dahl, Presenter Joy 94.9
Volunteer of the Year
- Sally Tia Conning, Transgender Advocate, Educator and Speaker
- Jimmy Twin, Dedicated LGBTI Community Volunteer
- Myka Williams, VAC
Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year
- Anthony Wallace, Equal Love Campaign Coordinator
- Melissa Griffiths, Transgender Advocate
- Micah Scott, CEO Minus18
- Dolly Diamond, Dedicated Volunteer, LGBTI Supporter and Performer
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment