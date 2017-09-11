—

GLOBE Melbourne has announced the finalists for the 2017 GLOBE Community Awards, highlighting excellent work that supports the LGBTI community across Victoria.

Business leaders, volunteers, sports people, researchers, and community groups all make up the list of incredible finalists across ten categories, including the major award Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year.

Among the finalists is Star Observer editor Matthew Wade, who is nominated for the Media Excellence award.

“We received 80 nominations, our highest number yet, and the calibre of the nominees was just amazing,” said GLOBE president David Micallef.

“The awards are an opportunity for us to recognise the great work of those people that are making a real impact in Victoria’s LGBTI community.

“With the same-sex marriage postal survey now going ahead, there has never been a more important time to build up our community, celebrate our successes and our unsung heroes, and highlight that we all belong.”

Winners will be announced at the GLOBE Community Awards Gala on Saturday October 28.

The gala event raises funds for the 2018 GLOBE Community Grants, supporting LGBTI community groups, a scholarship and a small business grant.

GLOBE Melbourne gave out grants totalling $25,000 this year and hopes to raise an impressive amount to support the community in next year’s grants.

“The gala awards night is our chance to celebrate our community, and this year we will use the awards to promote momentum for the yes campaign for equal marriage rights in Australia,” said Micallef.

The dress code for the night is black tie—or optionally rainbow tie. Tickets are available online from: awards.globemelbourne.com.au.

Finalists for the GLOBE Community Awards 2017 are:

A Healthy Community, Sponsored by VicHealth

PrEPaccesssNow

Re-Wired Program, VAC

queerspace

Protecting Our Community, Sponsored by Lander & Rogers Lawyers

VAC & GLLO LGBTI Beat Safety Patrol

RMIT University

Dr James Roffee and Dr Andrea Waling, Monash University and La Trobe University

Connecting Our Community

Midsumma Festival

Purple Bombers

Minus18

Melbourne Gay and Lesbian Chorus and shOUT Youth Chorus

ANZ Excellence in Business Award

GLEE@PWC Victoria

Maxwell Gratton, FFV

Vau d’vile Drag Cabaret

Think HQ Media Excellence Award

David McCarthy, Joy 94.9

Matthew Wade, Star Observer

Mark Kearney, Bendigo Advertiser

Artist of the Year, Sponsored by RMIT

Miller Soding, Singer/Songwriter and Dedicated Volunteer at Joy 94.9

Mama Alto, Gender transcendent diva, cabaret artiste, jazz singer & community activist

Marco Ryan, Multidisciplinary Artist, Animator & Creative Technologist

John Marriott Sportsperson of the Year

Jason Buckner, Glamourhead Sharks

Meredith ‘Maxi’ Williams, Melbourne Argonauts and Athlete for Life (Be in it!)

Sebastian Delfino, Melbourne Spikers

Straight Ally of the Year

Angie Green, CEO Stand Up Events

Associate Professor Michelle Telfer, Paediatrician and Trans Medicine Specialist

Bec Dahl, Presenter Joy 94.9

Volunteer of the Year

Sally Tia Conning, Transgender Advocate, Educator and Speaker

Jimmy Twin, Dedicated LGBTI Community Volunteer

Myka Williams, VAC

Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year

Anthony Wallace, Equal Love Campaign Coordinator

Melissa Griffiths, Transgender Advocate

Micah Scott, CEO Minus18

Dolly Diamond, Dedicated Volunteer, LGBTI Supporter and Performer