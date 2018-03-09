—

Melbourne Greens councillor Rohan Leppert will run for lord mayor in the city’s upcoming May by-election.

Leppert, who runs the arts, culture and heritage portfolio, would make history as the first openly gay Melbourne mayor if elected, according to The Age.

He would also be the first Greens mayor of an Australian capital city.

Leppert, 33, has been an outspoken advocate for retaining Melbourne’s vibrant character.

“Development is going gangbusters and the City of Melbourne has two choices: build community infrastructure or govern in the interest of property developers,” he said.

“I’m really keen to make sure Melbourne remains just as liveable and vibrant as it is now.”

Leppert said he would prioritise affordable inner-city housing, supporting the city’s culture, and fostering a “collegiate council with a reputation for good governance”.

Former Labor lord mayor Lecki Ord spoke highly of Leppert’s suitability for the top job.

“I think he’s excellently qualified for the job,” she said.

“And [running for lord mayor] is a job application, not the Logies. We want someone who can do the job.

Ord said Leppert would “hit the ground running, is across the issues, knows the background, and he knows how the council works”.

Leppert is the fourth person to announce his candidacy for lord mayor.

Also confirmed to run in the by-election are property council chief Sally Capp, entrepreneur Ken Ong and business figure Gary Morgan.