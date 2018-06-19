—

Gretel Killeen is set to host this year’s Midwinta Gala, the annual black-tie fundraising event for Midsumma Festival.

Guests will able to enjoy a three course meal, fine wines, and great entertainment for the fifth instalment of the Gala, set in the splendid surrounds of one of Melbourne’s most iconic venues, the Melbourne Town Hall.

Last year’s event saw Casey Donovan and Alfie Arcuri perform, with funds going directly towards the support and development of Midsumma artists and culture-makers.

There are standard and VIP tickets available, with the latter allowing ticket holders to secure premium placement in the main hall near the stage for dinner, and exclusive access to a special pre-dinner VIP networking function.

There are tables of ten and individual tickets in both categories available.

There are also a limited amount of standard tables for twelve.

This year’s Midwinta Gala will be held on Saturday 4 August. For more information and to book tickets or tables, visit: emgregistrations.com.au/midwinta2018.

