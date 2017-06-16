—

The launch of Gay? That's OK in 2015. Image supplied.

The biggest ever country AFL pride game is happening in Hamilton, Victoria tomorrow.

The whole town of Hamilton will be decorated in rainbows for the day.

Hamilton Kangaroos FNC is teaming up with VFL Women’s clubs Melbourne University WFC and Darebin Falcons to support inclusion and equality.

Hamilton Kangaroos FNC senior team will wear specially designed rainbow jumpers for the clash against South Warrnambool on June 17 at Melville Oval.

On the same day, Melbourne University and Darebin will play the first VFL Women’s match at Melville Oval, in what is a rematch of last year’s grand final.

With up to 40 AFLW representatives between them, MUWFC and Darebin will both also wear specially designed rainbow jumpers to support this initiative.

By wearing the “Gay? That’s OK” rainbow jumpers, all four clubs are coming together to support equality and inclusion.

“Everyone should be treated the same, regardless of sexuality and gender,” said organiser Charles Beaton.

“Football clubs have a big role to play in promoting inclusion and equality and providing positive role models for the LGBTI community.

“These football clubs stand together as inclusive clubs. No matter your sexuality or gender these clubs are safe places for the LGBTI community.”

The day will kick off with a luncheon at Alexandra House from 12.30pm, with guest speakers including three-time premiership player Russell Greene, Gay? That’s OK founder Charles Beaton, and blogger Annie Nolan.