Each month we’ll champion two amazing drag queens, DJs, or community heroes in the gay scene. This week: Spiro Economopoulos, Melbourne Queer Film Festival’s Program Director.

* * *

What do you love about Australia’s LGBTI community?

The LGBTI community has proven to be both resilient and fierce in the face of adversity, again and again. Most recently, with the divisive and harmful marriage equality postal survey thrust upon us last year.

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) is a dream job. I’d say my obsession with movies has definitely been a driving force behind getting involved with the festival.

What area do we need to focus on the most at the moment?

Inclusiveness and support for all the colours of the rainbow.

What does a typical day look like for you?

During festival time (lack of sleep aside), lots of prepping for the night ahead, working on my introductions for all of the films, making sure the films have arrived, and forgetting to have dinner.

Who do you see as an LGBTI hero in the community?

The ‘78ers because they did the hard slog to ensure we have the rights we have today, and Mardi Gras wouldn’t be a thing if it wasn’t for them.

Favourite LGBTI venue?

Hares and Hyenas, the LGBTI bookstore and cafe in Melbourne.

Favourite LGBTI anthem?

“Queen” by Perfume Genius.

Best Pride moment?

The Coming Back Out Ball – held in Melbourne last year – was an incredibly moving and joyful tribute to our often sidelined LGBTI elders.

Bigot of the month?

Peter Dutton – always.

Advice for young LGBTI people?

In the words of John Waters: “If you go home with somebody and they don’t have books, don’t fuck ’em!” That applies for Kindle too.