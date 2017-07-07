—

TWO men have been arrested after a “homophobic” attack that left the victim blind in one eye.

Environmental scientist Elliott Harvey of Rosebud was attacked outside a Brunswick nightclub by three men over his hairstyle, according to The Age.

He was attacked by “some aggressive young guys” while going into the Rubix club on May 26 to see a live band.

“I think they particularly disliked my [ponytail]”, Harvey said.

“All the things they said to me were pretty trivial, just homophobic insults.”

Later in the evening he was allegedly jumped by the three men while he was alone.

“I had a few minor altercations with them that I didn’t really register and then at one point in the evening they singled me out and attacked me,” said Harvey.

The three men punched him to the ground and continued to punch his head and eye.

“It was cowardly really,” he said.

“I was on the ground when they punched my eye out. I was just wondering where my eye had gone, I couldn’t see out of my right eye, that’s a pretty alien feeling.”

The men, believed to be aged in their 20s, fled after the attack.

Detective Acting Sergeant Joseph Hartwig said police wanted to speak with two of the men “as soon as possible”.

Harvey was taken to hospital after the attack and has had several operations since, but his eyesight has not been restored.

“It’s drastically affected my life,” he said.

“I can’t work because I can’t drive… a lot of the things that make me happy are pretty sad right now.”

Harvey said the attack has not stopped him from going out, but he is now more cautious and stays close to friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.