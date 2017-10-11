—

Edith Head is considered the most significant costume designer in film history, and Bendigo Art Gallery has launched an exhibition to highlight her stunning work.

The Costume Designer: Edith Head and Hollywood will bring together more than seventy costumes designed by Head from the 1930s through to the 1960s, taken from the archives of Paramount and the Collection of Motion Picture Costume Design, as well private collections.

Over Head’s 50-year career in studio costume she worked closely with many of Hollywood’s brightest stars on close to a thousand films.

She was a designer whose greatest skill was her capacity to recognise apparent ‘flaws’ in the bodies she dressed, using drape, cut, and pattern to disguise these imperfections and to highlight the wearer’s ‘assets’.

Head received eight Academy Awards during her career, the largest number ever by a woman.

The Costume Designer will run from September 29, 2017, to January 21, 2018 at the Bendigo Art Gallery.

For more information about the exhibition and the Bendigo Art Gallery visit: www.bendigoartgallery.com.au.