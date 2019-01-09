—

The Gay and Lesbian Organisation of Business and Enterprise (GLOBE) in Victoria has announced longtime community advocate Kaye Bradshaw as its new Community Director.

In her new role, Bradshaw will work with the GLOBE committee to deliver on what members have indicated they want in recent member surveys, including broadened support of the community.

Bradshaw said she’s looking forward to it.

“I’ve been impressed by the impact that GLOBE and its members have made to many individuals and community groups in Victoria,” she said.

“I am excited to identify ways to support causes that are important to the LGBTI community in Victoria.

“2019 is shaping to be a challenging year with an election year and the religious freedom bill continuing to attack the rights of LGBTI community members, particularly trans, gender diverse, and non-binary members.

“Niche community groups and individuals will need all the help they can get to continue to advocate for equality – the fight for LGBTI rights is not over.”

For more than 26 years GLOBE has supported Victoria’s LGBTI community by recognising unsung heroes through their community awards and providing grants for grassroots efforts through their community grants.

Current GLOBE President, Dan de Rochefort, welcomed Bradshaw’s new role in the team.

“Kaye has a long history of galvanising support for groups that are working at the intersections and may have been overlooked,” he said.

“Most recently, assisting the AFL on gender and non-binary participation policies.”

Former President of GLOBE and founder of the community awards, David Micallef, said Bradshaw was the perfect fit.

“I couldn’t think of a person more capable than Kaye to hand over GLOBE’s community portfolio to,” he said.

“Kaye is a formidable person and I know GLOBE’s community portfolio will thrive under her leadership.”