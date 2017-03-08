—

TWO prominent female LGBTI activists are among the 25 women added to the Victorian Honour Roll of Women for 2017.

Each year the Honour Roll celebrates exceptional women in Victoria who have made outstanding achievements in the community.

Dr Ruth McNair is a leading health expert and advocate for the LGBTI community. A general practitioner, she has worked with various marginalised populations including Aboriginal communities and women prisoners.

In 2009, Dr McNair worked to establish Northside Clinic in North Fitzroy, which focuses on the general health needs of Melbourne’s LGBTI community. The practice now serves thousands of people annually from all around Victoria.

Dr McNair is active in advocating for LGBTI policy development, holding a number of roles including co-chair of the Victorian LGBTI Health and Human Services Working Group.

Trans activist Brenda Appleton is spokesperson for Transgender Victoria. She is a leader, advocate and trainer in trans and gender diverse issues.

Heading the whole-of-Victorian Government LGBTI Taskforce, Appleton is the first trans person in Australia to be named chair of a ministerial advisory committee. She is actively involved in the community and dedicated to created equal opportunities for trans and gender diverse people.

Appleton’s other achievements in the community have included establishing a peer-based mental health support service.

“Too often, women’s achievements and contributions are not recognised, despite leaving a lasting impact on their communities,” said Minister for Women Fiona Richardson.

“These women have changed lives and the Victorian Honour Roll pays homage to their work.

“The women on the Honour Roll are role models for all Victorians.”