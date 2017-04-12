—

A Melbourne clinic is launching childbirth classes tailored exclusively for the LGBTI community.

My Midwives Melbourne will be running the classes in Brunswick quarterly from May.

Run by an experienced childbirth educator and queer parent, the classes will provide pregnant people and their partners or support people with the essentials, from birth to breastfeeding or chestfeeding to adjusting to parenthood.

“The number of queer families seems to be growing every year and with that, an increase in demand for information and resources specific to our families,” said educator Jess Permezel.

“These classes will add a much needed resource to what is already available for queer families, and will also provide them an opportunity to meet other queer families and establish parenting networks prior to birth.”

Clinic director Hannah Quanchi is excited about the new classes on offer.

“My Midwives has always been proud to offer an inclusive, safe space for all families who attend our clinic,” said Quanchi.

“We know that the needs of all families differ, and we hope that providing classes for the LGBTI community will go some way in addressing their individual needs and provide specialised support as they build their families.”