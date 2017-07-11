—

VICTORIA Police arrested a man at Melbourne sex-on-premises venue Wet on Wellington over the weekend as part of an ongoing investigation into a reported sexual assault.

Investigators were told that a man had been sexually assaulted at the venue last month, and arrested the alleged perpetrator on Sunday, before interviewing and then releasing him pending further enquiries.

The police told Star Observer they weren’t able to disclose how they knew the man would be there over the weekend, though they have said the investigation is ongoing.

A witness who was nearby over the weekend, and who preferred to remain anonymous, said the alleged perpetrator was handcuffed and taken out of Wet on Wellington by five uniformed and one out-of-uniform officer.

A Victoria Police spokesperson also added that the police would encourage any victims or witnesses to sexual assault to contact police as soon as practical.

“Victoria Police asks anyone who witnesses, or is subject to discrimination or victimisation on the basis of sexuality or gender identity to inform police immediately,” they said.

“Victoria Police is here to help the community anytime of the day regardless of sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, faith or background.

“Members of the LGBTI community can also contact a GLLO (LGBTI Liaison Officers) for support in reporting a crime.”

Head to www.police.vic.gov.au for a list of current GLLO contacts and contact details.