Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Sydney Mardi Gras, ANZ has installed a huge ‘YAY’ in Melbourne’s CBD so that pro-LGBTI messages can be used as confetti at the parade this weekend.

Located outside State Library Victoria, the interactive art lets Melbournians write their personal messages of support and celebration on rainbow confetti, which will then be attached to giant, two-metre letters spelling out the word ‘YAY’.

The confetti messages will then make the journey to this weekend’s Mardi Gras parade in Sydney, where they will be cast into the crowd from the ANZ float, showering participants with sentiments of goodwill.

Cast members of the Priscilla musical launched the display yesterday.

“ANZ has a long and successful partnership with Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, spanning 12 years as a major sponsor and participant,” said Mark Hand, chair of ANZ’s Diversity Council.

“We want to give all Australians the chance to participate in the celebrations by taking their messages to the Mardi Gras parade in Sydney.

“The YAY letters are one of the many ways we show our support for Mardi Gras, the LGBTI community and our diverse and inclusive workforce, while adding a sense of occasion to this significant annual event.

“ANZ’s Pride Network promotes the important values of diversity, inclusion and respect for the bank’s staff and customers, and we’re proud to have this recognised as the 2017 AWEI Employer of the Year for the Australian LGBTI Inclusion Awards.”

The YAY Letters are at the forecourt of the State Library of Victoria until 5 pm today.

ANZ has once again partnered with Twitter for Mardi Gras, creating an emoji of two people celebrating under a rainbow that appears when the hashtag #SoMuchYay is used.

Last week in Melbourne, ANZ installed its first GAYTM at the Bourke Street branch in the CBD.