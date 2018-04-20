—

A Melbourne marketing director is suing his former workplace over alleged homophobic bullying.

Glenn Hall said he was ostracised, undermined, and subjected to ongoing homophobic comments by colleagues at Communicado Marketing, The Herald Sun has reported.

“When I asked to have my contractual bonus paid, I was aggressively called a ‘greedy faggot’ by one of the directors,” he said.

“Those two words completely destabilised me, they left me powerless.”

Hall has alleged he became aware he was the subjet of group text messages between other staff that referred to him by terms including “homo”, “wanker”, “bitchy poof” and “freak”.

He said the texts also expressed violent sentiments towards him, including messages such as “I wish there was a gun emoticon”.

Hall said the company did nothing to protect him from the bullying despite being aware of it, and as a result he has suffered loss and mental health issues including trauma and depression.

“The incidents have completely eroded the career path I had spent years working towards,” he said.

“I know I didn’t do anything to deserve it and I try to tell myself that there isn’t something inherently wrong with me, but it’s difficult to believe because I feel like a failure—certainly like I’m less of a person.

“I feel like I’m living in the past as I am often replaying these moments in my head. It’s torture.

“Other times I feel defeated, powerless and alone.”

Will Barsby from Shine Lawyers said that anti-bullying legislation makes serious bullying a crime punishable by up to ten years in jail.

“These sort of cases are a bit of a check for employers to know what they are obligated to do and remind us of what employees are entitled to, as well, in terms of their basic rights not to be harassed and bullied at work,” he said.

Hall is seeking unspecified damages from his former workplace, including $450,000 in lost bonuses.