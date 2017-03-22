—

Melbourne’s hot new cabaret night, The Cocoa Butter Club, is launching this Thursday night at the Melba Spiegeltent.

Originating in London last year, The Cocoa Butter Club showcases Indigenous performers and performers of colour in a dazzling night of burlesque, vogueing, performance art, live music and more.

The launch will feature diverse artists including former Miss Burlesque Australia Zelia Rose, dancer Raina Peterson and performance artist Radha La Bia. The lineup is focused on Aboriginal, queer, trans and women artists.

The Cocoa Butter Club is a showcase of culturally expressive performances set to a neo-soul, RnB, Motown, blues and jazz soundtrack.

“We exist to promote the fact that Indigenous performers and performers of colour are creating in a multitude of mediums,” said the organisers.

“Though in our experience their incredible talents are often ignored, erased and untold.”

The launch is this Thursday night, March 23. Tickets are available now.