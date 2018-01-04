—

A Melbourne gay couple are to hold their wedding at the theatre where they first met more than 30 years ago.

Antony McManus and Ron Van Houwelingen were drama students at the former Prahran College of TAFE in 1987 when they fell in love, Broadway World has reported.

Three years after beginning their relationship, they were cast as a gay couple in a play by a director who didn’t know they were a real couple, but could see their chemistry on stage.

McManus and Van Houwelingen held their first commitment ceremony on their sixth anniversary in 1993, and have held a number of public ceremonies since as part of their activism for marriage equality.

The two have been long-time advocates for equality with Equal Love, campaigning and appearing in the media for many years.

“The worst thing about the fight for equality was that we had to go through it,” they said.

“The best thing was meeting some amazing people who will be lifelong friends.”

The couple said that due to the length of time it took for marriage equality to become a reality for Australia, many of their family and friends have passed on before being able to witness their legal union.

Guests at the wedding will include many of the other activists who were involved in the Yes campaign for marriage equality.

The wedding will be held next week in the David Williamson Theatre at Melbourne Polytechnic in Prahran.