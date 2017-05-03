—

A new exhibition of work by nine trans artists will open in Melbourne this week.

Transpossible: Trans and gender diverse communities envisioning creative futures is a month-long showcase of art by trans and gender diverse people who live in or have connections to Melbourne.

The exhibition is part of Myriad Collective’s annual celebration of International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT).

One of the artists featured is Nicole Miller, a sistergirl from the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin.

The event will also feature two performance nights and a creative industries workshop.

The exhibition opens at 6pm on Thursday May 4 at the gallery of Library at the Dock. The venue is wheelchair accessible, with accessible and unisex bathrooms available.

Transpossible is supported by the Victorian AIDS Council and the City of Melbourne.

See Facebook for more details of the exhibition.