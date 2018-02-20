—

Reservoir Leisure Centre and Darebin City Council are to host a swim night especially for trans and gender diverse people.

The event is set to be a first for Victoria, welcoming trans people and their children for a night of swimming and socialising in a safe space.

Gender diverse folks will be able to exercise and mingle in a safe and welcoming space.

The initiative is a response to recommendations by the Darebin Sexuality, Sex and Gender Diversity Advisory Committee.

Local trans people, some of whom have never been swimming since transition, have expressed their excitement for the event on its Facebook page.

“This is fantastic,” posted one person.

“I have been too scared to go swimming as my real female self. Terribly scared actually.

“My swimsuit has been collecting dust for two summers now. Thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Organisers have advised that details of changing room arrangements are to come.

The swim night will be held this Saturday 24 February, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Reservoir Leisure Centre.

Admission is $3 and bookings are not required.

For any event enquiries, manager Lauren Close can be contacted on (03) 8470 8606.