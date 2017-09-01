—

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival turns 28 this year, and it’s seeking a new full-time executive director.

The festival is one of the largest queer film festivals in the world, screening over 150 Australian and international films each year.

The executive director collaborates with a small enthusiastic team and a large group of volunteers to bring the festival together each March in Melbourne.

The festival is seeking applicants with a background in arts or media related executive roles.

Other required skills include public relations and marketing, relationship management, experience in managing grant applications, and a focus on innovation.

The festival is seeking hands-on applicants with a warm and open communication and leadership style.

Experience in the not for profit sector or the LGBTI community will be well regarded.

The role is an exciting opportunity to be involved in leading one of the world’s biggest queer film festivals.

Interested applicants can find out more about the role and apply online. Applications close next Friday September 8.