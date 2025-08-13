Miss Betty Confetti, Khora Knight & Martini Jones Lead Bathurst’s GAYBAR Extravaganza

Stepping into the vibrant, theatrical world of GAYBAR — Bathurst’s own dazzling drag-centric soirée — feels a little like discovering a glittering secret hidden behind the sandstone façade of KeyStone 1889. Housed in the lovingly preserved Victorian-era gem once known as the Carrington, this welcoming venue has become something of an LGBTQIA+ cultural hub for the region: part theatre, part nightclub, all heart.

After debuting in previous years to a chorus of queer cheers — Bathurst locals and Central West adventure-seekers have been flocking to the annual GAYBAR parties ever since — it returns this Saturday for another night of unapologetic delight.

The 2025 lineup is practically writ large in sequins: the indomitable Miss Betty Confetti — self-proclaimed “Bathurst’s top and best drag sensation” — will strut her stuff across not one but multiple exhilarating sets, joined by the electric Khora Knight, whose high-energy drag performances have been known to leave audiences absolutely breathless.

And they’re not alone. Rising star Martini Jones joins the bill for a cheeky first outing at GAYBAR, ready to shake up the dance floor with enough charisma to intoxicate the room. Adding to the camp-tastic mix is queer boy band One Misconception, offering bubble-gum pop with a flamboyant twist, while DJ Joj Boux keeps the energy racing between performances with the most beloved of queer anthems.

There’ll be curation magic behind the bar — specialty drinks crafted just for the night at around $18, alongside complimentary hot finger food to fuel the fierce festivities.

Doors open at 9 pm, and the party grooves right through to the wee hours — a rare and much-anticipated queer event in the Central West. And yes, this is a one-night extravaganza you’ll want to don your best fit for.

Miss Betty Confetti tells Star Observer she is “absolutely thrilled to bring you the most fabulous, inclusive, and joy-filled LGBTQIA+ event the Central West has ever seen”.

“This isn’t just a party – it’s a powerful statement that regional communities can be vibrant, safe, and welcoming spaces for everyone,” says Confetti. “Together, we’ll shine a spotlight on our incredible local talent, with dazzling performances that will keep you entertained well into the early hours.”

“For me, this event is more than a night out – it’s a heartfelt celebration of love, diversity, and pride. Whether you’re a local legend or have never stepped foot in Bathurst before, I warmly invite you to join us this weekend. Come ready to dance, laugh, and celebrate with our unforgettable country kings and queens.”

GAYBAR 2025

KeyStone 1889

9 Keppel Street Bathurst

August 16, 2025, 9pm– late

Tickets are available HERE.