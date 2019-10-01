—

Mr Gay Australia 2019 winner Rad Mitic is hosting a suicide prevention panel discussion event at Chapel Off Chapel in Prahran on October 10.

In It Together aims to facilitate a conversation about mental health in the LGBTQI community through which people can share their ideas and experiences and ask the hard questions about how we can move forward and make change in our community.

“I’ve been running In It Together since 2017. I started them when I lost a few friends to suicide, so these forums are close to my heart,” Mitic told the Star Observer earlier this week.

“The forum is a Q&A style where the community can submit questions for the panel and ask questions on the night.”

“It’s a real grassroots forum that gets everyone from the community involved. It’s all about having a discussion and letting people know we care and there are so many resources available.”

“My goal for these forums is to bring our community together. I don’t want people to feel alone or like people don’t care, because so many do. It’s a chance to be heard and have a voice and meet some great humans in our community trying to make a difference.”

“My friends who passed felt like they had no other choice but to take their life, and that breaks my heart everyday.”

Panelists announced so far include Lena Risteski (Counsellor & Diversity and Inclusion Project Coordinator at Mind Australia Limited), Gabriel Aleksandrs (Senior Policy and Strategic Manager at Queerspace), Jason Ball (Beyond Blue Ambassador and Greens candidate), Melbourne Drag Queen Miss Jay, Nasalifya Namwinga from Pola Psychology and Rad Mitic himself.

The Star Observer’s Dean Arcuri will be moderating the event.

In It Together is on Thursday, October 10 from 6-8pm at Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran.

The event is free and you can register your attendance online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-it-together-tickets-71596155027