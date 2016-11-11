—

The moment Liam Clark was announced as first runner-up in the Mr International Rubber competition in Chicago over the weekend, he began to cry.

“I had this image of everyone at home [in Melbourne] watching and how happy it would’ve made them so I was very excited to do so well,” he said.

Earlier this year Clark became Melbourne’s inaugural Rubber Man via a smaller-scale competition created to champion and bring together rubber and kink enthusiasts.

After the win he was selected to compete in the international competition against fellow title holders from around the world.

“Being part of this competition shows we can make it with the big boys and we don’t necessarily need to have this massive Folsom St style party,” he said.

“I think people are too negative in Australia – we’ve got a small, isolationist view that we’re stuck at the bottom of the world – but I think this shows if you bring the community together you can really make something of it.

“This competition is very aware of the fact it is an inherently ridiculous concept. We’re a bunch of dudes playing sexy dress-ups. It’s entertainment, we’re not solving world hunger.”

Since competing in both competitions and taking out silver on an international stage, Clark said he’s completely come out of the closet as a fetish man.

“I’m so happy and liberated, people know this is me and they accept me,” he said.

“The more normal this becomes the more people will realise we’re just normal people who have exciting weird things we like, which is amazing.”

Clark gave the Star Observer a run down on what contestants had to do in the Mr International Rubber competition, where the stakes were high and the latex was tight.

Round 1: Rubber Image

Much like the round in iconic reality competition RuPaul’s Drag Race that sees queens show off their best drag, contestants in this round dressed to impress, donning a latex look that best represented their identity.

“I came out in a full cat suit with a gas mask on, which I took off and dumped on the ground, before popping on the glasses I had hiding behind my sash,” Clark said.

Round 2: Wet Rubber Fantasy

After writing down a sex fantasy, contestants had to emulate it in an onstage shower while the emcee read it aloud.

“Mine was a swimming fantasy about losing a swimming race to a rival and being fucked in the locker room afterwards, but wanting to beat him next time so that I could be on top,” Clark said.

“It was to the tune of Olivia Newton-John’s Physical because I thought that represented me really well.

“I had a rubber speedo on and latex swimming cap like the Australia Olympians wear and I unfurled a towel with the Australian flag on it.”

Round 3: Interview

Seven judges each asked contestants a question behind closed doors, along with rapid fire short questions.

“They asked my things like what I find most sexy in a partner when they’re in rubber, my favourite sex story, and what it meant to be a Rubber Man in the Southern Hemisphere,” Clark said.

“That round went really well, because everyone enjoyed what I said and seemed to like me.”

Round 4: “What sex toy represents you?”

Onstage contestants were asked what sex toy best represented them and why.

“I mentioned the fact I liked heavy bondage but I also have narcolepsy so I said an electronic stimulator to give me a shock and wake me up,” Clark said.

“I said I was Melbourne’s premier narcoleptic Rubber Man and that got a big laugh.”

The Final Round: Mystery Bag

Contestants were given a mystery bag filled with household items and had to use them on a guy sitting on a chair.

“I had a mini whiteboard and pen, a box of swiss rolls, and a ninja mask,” Clark said.

“So I spanked him with the whiteboard, then I popped the roll in my mouth, grabbed the hood and put the hood over both of us while we made out, so it was a bit of self-bondage.”

Congratulations to silver-medal winner Liam Clark on his incredible achievement.