FOOTSCRAY is set to become home to a new LGBTI bar that will be owned by the community.

Pride of Our Footscray—or POOF—will be a safe and vibrant LGBTI space in the city.

The bar will be a performance space with areas for artist exhibits, as well as providing food and drinks.

For an investment of $500, members of the community can become part-owners of the new bar. Owners will receive perks such as discounts and free events.

On their Facebook page the bar owner writes that now is the time for a bar like this more than ever.

“There are no more jobs for life,” they write.

“The LGBTIQ venues are closing. Hipster joints in Footscray are being vandalised.

“Property prices mean only criminals can afford to live East side.

“What to do?! Start a community bar.”

More information on the new bar is on Facebook.