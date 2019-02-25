—

A new LGBTI community TV program titled QTV is coming to Melbourne and Geelong, featuring interviews, LGBTI history, and coverage of the festival season.

QTV will cover news and currents affairs, airing at 9:30pm on C31 every Friday night for the next 13 weeks, starting March 1.

“This is an exciting time of year to be making TV and we’ll be covering plenty of the action from festival season – Midsumma, Mardi Gras, Chillout, and Geelong Rainbow,” said producer Bill Calder.

“The Saturday Magazine team at JOY 94.9 has kindly allowed us unfettered access into the studio to film selected interviews, giving a fascinating insight into the hot topics for our community.

“We also feature a series of interviews; meeting the news breakers in the community – peeling back beneath the public persona and finding out who they really are, with presenter Kathy Sport.”

“And in a twist on current affairs we include a history segment, looking back at key events and heroes from the past, with presenter Graham Willett.”

Willett and Sport are historians and prominent community members, and are both volunteers at the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives

The QTV series will be repeated on Mondays at 1:30am, and will be available to livestream via www.c31.org.au/ live and later made available on YouTube by searching “QTV Bill Calder”.