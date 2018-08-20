—

Call Me By My Name is a new podcast created and driven by trans and gender diverse people, exploring their lived experiences and varied backgrounds through in-depth conversations.

Call Me By My Name was created by two trans folks from Melbourne; Lee, a non-binary trans person and academic, and Ryan, a tutor and non-binary transnational adoptee.

They describe the podcast as a way to “preserve, educate, and spread joy to listeners by sharing some of the rich and textured life stories of trans and gender diverse people of all ages, places, abilities, and backgrounds.”

“It’s also a fun listen with a lot of laughs,” they said.

The first 10-episode season launched on iTunes in late July, and has already been downloaded over 1500 times.

“We started the Call Me By My Name Project in early 2018 when we noticed that while there’s been an increase in trans visibility, there’s still a lack of content driven and created by trans and gender diverse people themselves,” Lee & Ryan told the Star Observer.

“We were really interested in meeting and listening to everyday trans folk around Melbourne – which led to Season 1!”

“We’ve been overwhelmed by how open and thoughtful interviewees have been, and we’re so excited by the amount of interest the podcast has received thus far.

“We think it really speaks to the desire and demand to hear trans and gender diverse people tell their stories in their own ways. We’re just proud to help facilitate that.”

