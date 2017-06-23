—

NOMINATIONS are now open for the fourth annual GLOBE Community Awards, which help to recognise the inspiring work being undertaken in Victoria’s LGBTI communities.

Run by the Gay and Lesbian Organisation of Business and Enterprise (GLOBE), the awards have become a beacon to champion the organisations and individuals putting in hard work to support the community.

Categories for the awards include a healthy community, protecting our community, media excellence, volunteer of the year, and the GLOBE LGBTI person of the year.

Last year the major award was taken out by trans teen advocate Georgie Stone, who has consistently lobbied for law reform to make it easier for trans youth to access hormone treatment.

“I am continually amazed by the level of work, the dedication, and the support that individuals and organisations place into the LGBTI community,” GLOBE President David Micallef said.

“This is what makes Victoria the best place to be if you identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, or are an ally of our communities.”

This year’s awards will be held at the new Glasshouse events space at Olympic Park.

Farrah Tomazin, Peter Hitchener, Lady Mayoress Emma Page-Campbell, and David Hannan will be returning as judges, along with new judges Elisabeth Tuckey and Georgie Stone.

At the launch of the nominations GLOBE also awarded $25,000 in grants to community organisations, a scholarship, and new LGBTI business grant.

This year’s GLOBE Community Awards will be held on Saturday 28 October. Nominations for awards will close on August 13. You can nominate here.