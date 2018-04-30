—

Hundreds of Melbourne school students will throw paint-filled balloons at the Fawkner Police Station today to create an explosion of colour in celebration of LGBTI communities.

The paint balloons will create a rainbow mural ahead of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), which is celebrated each May 17 to promote acceptance and inclusion.

Community Engagement Acting Inspector Troy Papworth said Victoria Police is excited to support Merri Health for this special event to show LGBTI communities that they are supported, celebrated and respected.

“The rainbow artwork will form a permanent 80-metre mural on the police station fence and is a symbolic way for the community, including police, to show that we’re taking a stance against violence and discrimination,” he said.

“Through the mural, police are also hoping to increase confidence and trust between LGBTI communities and police, and encourage everyone to speak to us if they need help.

“The initiative is also a fantastic way for our young people to tell other young people that they have a right to be proud of who they are. Our youth play an important role in creating safer and more inclusive communities, and ensuring a brighter future for all.”

Police across Victoria will also be taking part in rainbow flag raising ceremonies for IDAHOBIT, to show their commitment to strengthening their relationship with LGBTI communities.